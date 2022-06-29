Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Inflation impacting prices for cookouts, fireworks sales

Every Fourth of July you’d expect a boom, but this year it isn’t necessarily the fireworks, it’s the prices.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every Fourth of July you’d expect a boom, but this year it isn’t necessarily the fireworks, it’s the prices.

Inflation will impact how you celebrate the holiday as prices on meats and fireworks have shot up sky-high.

“Occasionally I’ll get, ‘why is that so high? I can’t buy that.’ Turn around and walk away from the counter,” said Nick Eudy, Critchfield Meat department manager.

Eudy said around this time last year, chicken breast was about $5 a pound. This holiday season, it’s doubled.

A report from the American Farm Bureau Federation indicates Americans will pay $10 more for an average cookout this year compared to last year. But high prices aren’t slowing demand.

“I’ve got a stack of orders back there an inch thick ready to go,” Eudy said.

In Georgetown, 4-year-old Eastyn Moreau and his parents are getting ready for the Fourth.

“It was high last year, I couldn’t imagine how it is now,” shopper Kayla Moreau said.

Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks has been in business for 50 years. Shipping costs from China have skyrocketed prices.

“Prices have never been this high,” co-owner Jordan Pelfrey said.

At that fireworks store, though, all healthcare workers get half off.

“Since you’re getting 50% off you might as well go big in my opinion,” Moreau said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified

Latest News

FULL INTERVIEW with UofL Men's Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne - Part 4
FULL INTERVIEW with UofL Men's Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne - Part 4
A crowd gathered outside Jeffersonville City Hall on Wednesday afternoon around the open trunk...
Southern Indiana protesters organize ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally
“There are a lot of unknowns, a lot of ‘I don’t know’ in this,” Dr. Louis Monnig, an...
Louisville OBGYN calls Ky. law unclear on determining medically necessary abortions
A crowd gathered outside Jeffersonville City Hall on Wednesday afternoon around the open trunk...
Southern Indiana protesters organize ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally
On Tuesday, a Carnegie Medal was given in honor of Adam Thomas, a 34-year-old business man who...
Louisville man honored with award after attempting to save woman from Ohio River