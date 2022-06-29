Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

JACKPOT: Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $5 million prize

Torrance Person in North Carolina turned a scratch-off ticket into a $5 million jackpot.
Torrance Person in North Carolina turned a scratch-off ticket into a $5 million jackpot.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently became a millionaire thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said Torrance Person took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $5 million prize.

Officials said Person won the price while playing the 200X The Cash scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven store on Greensboro Road in High Point.

The Greensboro resident chose the lump sum option of $3 million. Officials said after taxes, he took home $2,130,309.

According to the North Carolina lottery, the 200X The Cash game debuted in March, offering six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes.

Lottery officials said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million yearly for education.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
(Source: Oldham County Schools)
Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak

Latest News

Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
The Bellamy Louisville apartments, located at 1501 Bellamy Place, are set to close on July 26,...
Apartment complex near UofL closing doors for renovation, ending leases
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
Judge ends Trump contempt order after lengthy legal fight