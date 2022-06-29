Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville airport expects more than 40,000 departing passengers over July 4 weekend

Airport travel is already picking up this week, days out from the Fourth of July holiday.
Airport travel is already picking up this week, days out from the Fourth of July holiday.(WAVE News)
By Brian Shlonsky
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Airport travel is already picking up this week, days out from the Fourth of July holiday.

On Wednesday morning, there were already long lines at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Natalie Chaudoin, SDF’s Director of Public Relations, said things are much busier this week compared to last week, and are on par to hit last year’s travel numbers.

“This morning we did have a pretty long TSA checkpoint for that early morning push to departures,” Chaudoin said.  “It’s not uncommon this time of year, and especially won’t be uncommon this week.”

It’s why experts are now recommending travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before a scheduled departure.

“It’s going to be busy, and people need to be prepared for that,” Chaudoin said. “From June 30th to July 5th, we have about 43,000 departing passengers, which is a very hearty number for us.”

Maggie Leonard spent the last 35 days in basic training at Fort Knox. She got to the airport with plenty of time to spare to make sure she doesn’t miss her flight home to Boston.

“I’ve been pretty nervous, because I keep hearing about how everybody’s flights are being canceled, and I do not want my flight canceled,” Leonard said. “After 35 days, I want to be home.”

Leonard said she also packed a blanket and a change of clothes, just in case she gets stuck.

“Got us here pretty early to make sure none of us missed any of our flights, and if something did go wrong, we could get a new flight rescheduled,” Leonard said. “(We’re just) trying our best.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
(Source: Oldham County Schools)
Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak

Latest News

Barry Wooley Designs hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for the relocation and opening of the...
Barry Wooley Designs hosts ribbon cutting for new Louisville location
The Highlands Commerce Guild wants to move forward with local government, volunteers, police...
Violent crimes down in the Highlands a year after deadly summer
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout