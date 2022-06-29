More baby formula making its way across the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Finding baby formula is still a struggle for many parents. When parents and caregivers do find what they need, it’s like hitting the jackpot.

There’s been an ebb and flow of different baby formulas that are available, which is changing from week to week.

Laura Serke, a NICU Dietician for UofL Health, said more of the standard nutritional products are becoming available, but a lot of specialty formulas are still hard to find.

Operation Fly Formula, an effort launched by President Biden last month to ease the US baby formula shortage, has helped.

Around two weeks ago, 548,000 eight-ounce bottles of Nestle infant formula made its way from Switzerland to Louisville. The shipment was for specialized hypoallergenic formula that made its way to hospitals and those who truly needed it.

On Sunday morning, 150,000 pounds of baby formula from Germany arrived in Houston, which will go out to Target, Walmart, and Kroger stores across the country.

Serke said she has been tracking shipments and availabilities throughout Louisville since the shortage began. She said she’s noticed formulas from the United Kingdom in our area stores.

She wants people to know that they are safe.

“The one from United Kingdom is called Kendamil, it’s on a white container,” Serke said. “There are two options, a classic and organic, parents need to be aware that the mixing is a little different. It’s always important to check the package.”

Serke said it’s important to make sure your ratios are correct. She said it’s also still important for people to purchase what they need and not hoard.

