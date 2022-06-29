Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the PRP neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 6400 block of Triplett Drive on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot in his hand and buttock. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD said there are no suspects. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

