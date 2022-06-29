Contact Troubleshooters
Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Hazard, speaks on various topics

Sen. Mitch McConnel speaks at HCTC
Sen. Mitch McConnel speaks at HCTC(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Hazard Community and Technical College was host to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

He spoke after a luncheon and talked about his career in Washington and decisions he has taken part in during his time in politics.

Senator McConnell also talked about recent Supreme Court issues, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the recent gun legislation.

You can watch his remarks below.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

