Suspect accused of armed robbery in Elizabethtown arrested

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery where the suspect was caught on camera.

Richard McDaniel, 60, was arrested in connection to a robbery at “The Bug’s Ear” boutique store on Monday morning, according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham.

Police said McDaniel was suspected of holding up the store at knifepoint and leaving the location with an undetermined amount of money.

After the suspect’s picture from surveillance footage was shared to the public, police said they received a tip indicating McDaniel was responsible.

Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for McDaniel’s arrest on Tuesday afternoon, and he was taken into custody without incident at a home on Cedar Hill Drive.

“Though a very alarming offense, this is another great example of the wonderful partnership we share with our citizens,” Denham said in a release. “This type of violent behavior will not be tolerated in Elizabethtown.”

McDaniel was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center and is due in court on July 8.

