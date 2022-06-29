Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect accused of armed robbery in Elizabethtown arrested

Richard McDaniel, 60, was arrested in connection to a robbery at “The Bug’s Ear” boutique store...
Richard McDaniel, 60, was arrested in connection to a robbery at “The Bug’s Ear” boutique store on Monday morning.(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery where the suspect was caught on camera.

Richard McDaniel, 60, was arrested in connection to a robbery at “The Bug’s Ear” boutique store on Monday morning, according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham.

Police said McDaniel was suspected of holding up the store at knifepoint and leaving the location with an undetermined amount of money.

After the suspect’s picture from surveillance footage was shared to the public, police said they received a tip indicating McDaniel was responsible.

Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for McDaniel’s arrest on Tuesday afternoon, and he was taken into custody without incident at a home on Cedar Hill Drive.

“Though a very alarming offense, this is another great example of the wonderful partnership we share with our citizens,” Denham said in a release. “This type of violent behavior will not be tolerated in Elizabethtown.”

McDaniel was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center and is due in court on July 8.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
(Source: Oldham County Schools)
Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak

Latest News

Kenneth Johnson, 63, was charged with fetal homicide, two counts of wanton endangerment and...
Hardin County man indicted in crash killing unborn child
Police in Elizabethtown are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a...
Elizabethtown police searching for armed robbery suspect caught on camera
Source: Wave News
Photojournalist killed during civil rights protests honored at alma mater
Photojournalist killed during civil rights protests honored at alma mater
Photojournalist killed during civil rights protests honored at alma mater