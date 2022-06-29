Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a big drug bust in Kentucky.

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which also involved federal agencies and Kentucky State Police, resulted in them confiscating 30 pounds of crystal meth, guns and $30,000 in cash.

Police say Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith, both from Somerset, are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute.

Calhoun was also charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Somerset police say it’s one of the largest drug seizures in the department’s history.

“It’s a historic amount for this area, that I am aware of,” said Officer Shawn Dobbs, Somerset Police Dept. “Just a real great accomplishment by these guys.”

Police say the investigation began in February when a Somerset police officer found 10 grams of meth and a safe when conducting a search warrant at Smith’s home. A second warrant was obtained to search the safe, uncovering 4.5 ounces of meth and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Somerset police then notified their DEA Task Force officer, who partnered with the FBI and spent the next few months tracking the activity of both Smith and Calhoun. The pair was taken into custody in June.

Police say the new motivation to focus on drug enforcement resulted in 282 drug arrests last year.

