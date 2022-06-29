Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved federal agencies and Kentucky State Police, resulted in them confiscating 30 pounds of crystal meth, guns and $30,000 in cash.(Somerset Police Department)
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a big drug bust in Kentucky.

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which also involved federal agencies and Kentucky State Police, resulted in them confiscating 30 pounds of crystal meth, guns and $30,000 in cash.

Police say Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith, both from Somerset, are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute.

Calhoun was also charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Somerset police say it’s one of the largest drug seizures in the department’s history.

“It’s a historic amount for this area, that I am aware of,” said Officer Shawn Dobbs, Somerset Police Dept. “Just a real great accomplishment by these guys.”

Somerset police say it’s one of the largest drug seizures in the department’s history.
Somerset police say it’s one of the largest drug seizures in the department’s history.(Somerset Police Department)

Police say the investigation began in February when a Somerset police officer found 10 grams of meth and a safe when conducting a search warrant at Smith’s home. A second warrant was obtained to search the safe, uncovering 4.5 ounces of meth and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Somerset police then notified their DEA Task Force officer, who partnered with the FBI and spent the next few months tracking the activity of both Smith and Calhoun. The pair was taken into custody in June.

Police say the new motivation to focus on drug enforcement resulted in 282 drug arrests last year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak
(Source: Oldham County Schools)
Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools

Latest News

The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
FORECAST: Temperatures heat back up into the weekend
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Weather: Wednesday Midday, June 29th, 2022
American hero Hershel 'Woody' Williams passed away Wednesday at the Hershel 'Woody' Williams VA...
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, 98, passes away
An FCC commissioner calls for Apple and Google to ban TikTok. Also, the party is over at Airbnb.
Your Money: House party ban, P&G sued, TikTok app store ban; Amazon limits emergency contraceptive