Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Violent crimes down in the Highlands a year after deadly summer

The Highlands Commerce Guild wants to move forward with local government, volunteers, police...
The Highlands Commerce Guild wants to move forward with local government, volunteers, police officers, business owners and anyone who wants to make an impact with their voice to show that anyone can make a difference in your own neighborhood.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police spoke with community members in the Highlands Wednesday at the monthly meeting of the Highland Commerce Guild.

An LMPD lieutenant said gun violence is down tremendously from a year ago. A beatification and construction project is also underway on Bardstown Road to make it safer for pedestrians in the area.

Sean Williams operates a 31-person rental property right behind Neat Bourbon Bar on Bardstown Road that can be rented as a whole or as individual rooms. Williams and a partner bought and renovated an unused building and opened Bungalou just before the Kentucky Derby. He said when people feel safer, everybody wins.

”People want to feel safe and comfortable when they’re going out and visiting different shops or going out to eat,” said Williams. “I think a big part of it is you’re seeing a lot more development come back onto the Bardstown Road area.”

Back in the summer of 2021 there were a number of shootings in the Highlands. A couple of them were highly visible murders. LMPD said those numbers are drastically down. In fact, Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong said there’s only been one criminal shooting in the area compared 15 at this point last year. Sean Williams said this kind of progress is only going to help the entire area.

”It has a ripple effect across all different industries,” said Williams.

Williams said one group rented the Bungalou for the weekend of Bourbon and Beyond music festival for over $20,000. They’ve already got Derby 2023 rented, which will be even pricier.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road...
Driver killed in rollover crash off Gene Snyder identified
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
(Source: Oldham County Schools)
Oldham County to change start times for middle and high schools
The boys were found in a neighbor's pool.
‘They were good boys’: Family of 2 kids who drowned in Hazelwood neighborhood speak

Latest News

A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
The Hometown Heroes program, displaying Louisville-area icons in banners displayed across the...
Hometown Heroes celebrates 20th anniversary relaunch with new Muhammad Ali banner
Authorities were originally investigating the case as a homicide.
Investigators say boy shot and killed Monday in Louisville was ‘accidental’