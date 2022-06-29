Contact Troubleshooters
Woman shot in the face leaving own 18th birthday party

18 year old shot hours after her birthday party
18 year old shot hours after her birthday party(Latrice Kennon)
By Bria Bolden and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was taken to the hospital Friday night after family members say she was shot in the face leaving her own birthday party.

According to WMC, the Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Breanna Keys was celebrating her 18th birthday at a family member’s house. She and her boyfriend were leaving the party when they were both shot.

“A car came speeding down the street just letting off shots,” Keys’ cousin Tamertrius Burks said, adding that Keys got caught in the crossfire.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries to her jaw and ear.

Her mother, Latrice Kennon, said Keys has been recovering in the intensive care unit but has a long road to recovery and multiple surgeries ahead.

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Kennon said. “They need to put these guns down.”

Keys’ boyfriend was not critically injured in the shooting and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

