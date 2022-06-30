Contact Troubleshooters
City of Shively appoints new police chief

Chief Emery Frye was sworn in as Shively’s police chief, who will be replacing Chief Kevin...
Chief Emery Frye was sworn in as Shively’s police chief, who will be replacing Chief Kevin Higdon effective July 1.(Shively Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Police Department has appointed its new police chief on Thursday night.

Chief Emery Frye was sworn in as Shively’s police chief, who will be replacing Chief Kevin Higdon effective July 1.

Frye joined the department back in 2008 and previously served as Shively Police Administrative Major before being sworn in as chief.

“Chief Frye’s creativity of new policies and programs will enhance Shively Police Department initiatives,” Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton said in a release. “His commitment to community outreach will engage the public as a whole.  We welcome his leadership.”

“I am honored and excited to fill the position of Chief of Police for the City of Shively,” Frye said in a statement. “My goals are to continue down the path of building trust and unity with the citizens of Shively, as the leaders before me have done.”

The city of Shively will host a formal swearing-in ceremony at Shively City Hall on July 18 during the Shively Council Meeting.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

