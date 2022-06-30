FORECAST: Watching the return of heat, humidity, rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT: in effect for Louisville Metro Area until midnight

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered thunderstorms Friday; cold front increases chances for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in today’s forecast as highs climb into the low 90s. Humidity is on the rise today, along with the heat. An isolated downpour is possible this afternoon. An Air Quality Alert is once again in place for the Louisville Metro area.

The isolated rain chance remains for the evening hours. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear skies overnight. Lows only fall into the 70s tonight.

While most of Friday features sunny skies, an approaching cold front will trigger scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the region. Highs look to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s in between the downpours.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Friday night. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies will remain overhead as temperatures slide into the 70s.

The cold front stalls across the region this weekend, keeping rounds of rain in the forecast. While the holiday weekend doesn’t look to be a complete washout, remain weather aware as the rain may impact your plans, especially during the afternoon and evening.

