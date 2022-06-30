Contact Troubleshooters
‘Her memory will go on’: Family of woman who died in Gene Snyder crash speaks

The family of 28-year-old Taylor Raye Fegett who died in a rollover crash just off the Gene Snyder spoke about how they are remembering her.
The family of 28-year-old Taylor Raye Fegett who died in a rollover crash just off the Gene Snyder spoke about how they are remembering her.(Family Photo)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the 28-year-old who died in a rollover crash just off the Gene Snyder spoke about how they are remembering her.

Taylor Raye Fegett died on Monday night just off I-265 North between the New Cut Road and National Turnpike exits.

“Memories of Taylor are of her smile, and her laughter, and her love for life,” Pamela Rogers, Taylor Fegett’s mother said. “And the way that she loved everyone. Everyone. Her memory will go on. Just the same as the family’s pain will go on.”

“Anybody from any walk of life, she never judged anybody. She loved everyone,” Taylor Fegett’s sister, Sarah Fegett said.

The family said it was Thursday evening when Taylor left Walmart on Dixie Highway in her Dodge Challenger. They said she was headed home to get ready for work.

Taylor’s mother said she got a call when Fegett didn’t report for work that night and wasn’t answering her phone. They said they knew something was wrong and started searching.

”All day, everyday,” Sarah said. “From 8 a.m. to midnight... one. Searching every single aspect of this entire city.”

On Friday, they filed a missing report.

Days later, on Monday night, the family said they got a tip from a truck driver who found her off I-265 between the New Cut Road and National Turnpike exits. Louisville Metro police found the car rolled off the road deep into the woods of the highway.

Taylor’s sister said as soon as she heard, she rushed to the scene.

“I just can’t even really express the way that I felt, I was just screaming,” Sarah said. “Literally running through traffic, trying to get someone’s attention. Telling them that that might be my sister. They wouldn’t let me stay.”

Fegett was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.

“I mean, we did everything together,” Sarah added. “Like, everything. We were never apart. My mom raised us that our sisters were all we had.”

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Fegett’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and to help raise Taylor’s 9-year-old son.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

