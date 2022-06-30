Contact Troubleshooters
Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban

The ruling means abortions are temporarily legal again in Kentucky.
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has issued a ruling to temporarily block Kentucky’s ban on abortions.

PREVIOUS: Hearing held on ACLU challenge to Kentucky abortion ban

The ACLU filed the lawsuit Monday, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Kentucky’s trigger law went into effect immediately, banning abortions in the state. The ALCU says the ban violates the state’s constitution.

A judge heard arguments Wednesday in the case. The judge granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order against the trigger law on Thursday.

The ruling means abortions are temporarily legal again in Kentucky.

The ALCU released this statement after the judge’s decision:

“We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe last Friday, numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care. Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over — especially with politicians like Attorney General Daniel Cameron doing everything they can to score political points at the expense of Kentuckians’ wellbeing. We won’t stop fighting for people’s ability to access the essential abortion care they need in Kentucky. The government should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will.”

Judges have also temporarily blocked similar trigger laws in Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

A hearing on Kentucky’s trigger law is scheduled for next Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

