Kentucky State Police arrest Grayson County man for murder

Orbay Wilson, 28, was charged on Thursday with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Orbay Wilson, 28, was charged on Thursday with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Grayson County man was arrested in connection to a man’s death in Leitchfield, Ky.

Kentucky State Police said they were called to assist the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office with a suspected suicide investigation in the 200 block of Decker School Road in Leitchfield.

Officers in Grayson County later determined foul play was involved, leading to the search for a suspect.

Wilson was arrested by police and booked in the Grayson County Detention Center.

Officials said the victim’s body, whose identity is being withheld at this time, has been taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for a scheduled autopsy.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

