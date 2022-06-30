Kentucky State Police arrest Grayson County suspect accused of murdering wife

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Grayson County woman was arrested in connection to another woman’s death in Leitchfield, Ky.

Orbay Wilson, 28, was charged on Thursday with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of her wife, 23-year-old Lexus C. Wilson.

Kentucky State Police said they were called to assist the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office with a suspected suicide investigation in the 200 block of Decker School Road in Leitchfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers in Grayson County later determined foul play was involved, leading to the search for a suspect.

Police arrested Wilson, where during questioning, she confessed to shooting her wife while she slept, according to an arrest report.

Wilson was booked in the Grayson County Detention Center.

Lexus Wilson has been taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for a scheduled autopsy.

CORRECTION: Family confirmed to WAVE News that Wilson identifies as a female. Story has been updated.

