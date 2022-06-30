Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky’s remaining abortion providers back in business while legal battle continues

Representatives of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU on Thursday said Kentucky’s remaining...
Representatives of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU on Thursday said Kentucky’s remaining abortion providers were again taking appointments.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Representatives of Planned Parenthood and the ACLU on Thursday said Kentucky’s remaining abortion providers were again taking appointments.

It will not be business as usual, however, as abortion rights supporters dig in for a potentially bitter legal fight.

“We’re here to send a clear message,” Tamara Weider, Kentucky Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said. “The ability to control your own body and make your own medical decision is a fundamental human right. Planned Parenthood will not back down until this right is permanently protected in Kentucky.”

ACLU of Kentucky interim Director Amber Duke said, “We will never stop fighting for people’s rights to make decisions for themselves about if and when to start a family.”

The temporary blocking of the Kentucky’s trigger law buys time for organizations, like A Fund Incorporated, that has been preparing to help Kentucky women find abortion services in states where it would still be legal.

“So we hope for a permanent stay and that abortion care can continue in Kentucky,” Kate Cunningham, A Fund Inc. president said, “to serve Kentucky women and their families.”

In the meantime, the Family Foundation released a statement, where Executive Director David Walls said in part the restraining order “blatantly disregarded the Commonwealth’s pro-life history, the laws, will of the people and the US Supreme Court.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also released a statement, saying in part, “We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky. We will be seeking relief from this order.”

Governor Andy Beshear responded to reporter questions Thursday, expressing pessimism on the possibility of any legislative move that would grant exceptions for abortions in cases of rape or incest.

“Right now, we have a General Assembly that does not appear like they want to show the compassion to victims out there that deserve options,” Beshear said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

