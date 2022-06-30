Contact Troubleshooters
LMDC K9 unit helps crackdown on drugs

Mia (left) and Max (right) are about two years old.
Mia (left) and Max (right) are about two years old.(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has made changes to cut back on drug overdoses. The jail has introduced a new body scanner and two K9 officers.

Max and Mia are trained to detect several substances, including heroin and fentanyl. The dogs are not aggressive and respond with silence when they find a substance. The jail will be monitored by a K9 officer at all times.

The dogs have gone through specialized training so they can search the jail and inmates, able to detect even small amounts of drugs. They started sniffing around the jail in June and found six drug stashes in three weeks. Lieutenant George Manley said that means six potential overdoses and deaths were avoided.

“Sometimes inmates have been out on the streets and they get in the jail and start having those withdrawals and they’ll do whatever they can to get the drugs they need,” Manley explained. “If they’ve been off the drugs for a while and they take the amounts they did on the streets, that could be a fatal amount. And you don’t know what you’re getting in there. A lot of the inmates get whatever they can get their hands on and a lot of that stuff is pretty dangerous with the fentanyl and everything.”

Jail leaders hope to find additional funding to add to the K9 Unit.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

