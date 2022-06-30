Louisville man honored with award after attempting to save woman from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who died while attempting to save a drowning woman in the Ohio River is being nationally honored.

The Carnegie Hero Fund recognizes American civilians who risk their lives to save or attempt to save others in acts of heroism, according to a release.

On Tuesday, a Carnegie Medal was given in honor of Adam Thomas, a 34-year-old business man who attempted to save a woman who was drowning in the river on Jan. 13.

According to a release, Thomas stopped his vehicle to speak with bystanders who congregated on a bicycle trail near the river.

After learning that a woman had gone into the river, Thomas jumped into the river and swam towards the woman downstream in an attempt to save her, the release states.

Thomas submerged into the river and his body was recovered nearly three months later at the Old Lock and Dam in Newburgh.

The woman has yet to be located and is presumed dead, according to officials.

Thomas’ family will receive a financial grant in his honor from the award. He is one of 16 recipients in the second round of 2022 awards.

Since the Carnegie Hero Fund was created in 1904, almost $44 million has been given in grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and assistance.

