Naturalization Ceremony held in honor of Independence Day

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held the celebration at Fourth Street Live...
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held the celebration at Fourth Street Live Thursday.(WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held the celebration at Fourth Street Live Thursday.

YinYin Wright is from China but has lived in the U.S. since 2003. Now she is officially a United States citizen.

“Since I am living here now, I am committed and I will love the opportunity to participate in the civil duty of an American citizen,” she said. “I’m looking forward to my first vote, I’m looking forward to all the requirements and responsibility and all the rights we are given here as a citizen.”

About 40 candidates were granted citizenship in Thursday’s ceremony.

