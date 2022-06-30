New Health Resource Center opens in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was the grand opening for the Hosparus Health Resource Center at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on 18th and Broadway.

The Resource Center will offer a variety of services including counseling for grief due to loss, support groups for traumatic loss, and education on the grief process.

People can also access resources for end-of-life care, serious illness car, and advance care planning.

“Bringing everybody together, one stop shop, and that’s what this building does and that’s what that building serves, " said Walter Walker with the Republic Bank Foundation. “The purpose of the building is access to car.”

The new location will mainly serve the California, Russell, and Parkland neighborhoods along with other underserved parts of the West End.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.