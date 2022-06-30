Pause on Kentucky abortion ban to be challenged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Circuit judge paused Kentucky’s abortion bans this morning, allowing Planned Parenthood and the EMW Women’s clinic to restart abortion care.

The pause also means the judge thinks the state constitution may contain a right to abortion.

The judge has not yet heard the main arguments in this case about whether Kentucky’s Constitution protects abortion. That will happen next week.

However, the restraining order putting the abortion bans on hold can be challenged, and most likely will be by the state to shut down the clinics again.

“What he’s done is say for now, until I hear everything, I’m granting this injunction we’re not going to make abortions illegal in Kentucky under this stricter law until I know more,” said attorney Brian Butler.

Butler said Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry’s restraining order putting the abortion bans on pause will be challenged quickly.

“(Attorney General Daniel) Cameron will likely appeal this,” Butler said.

The appeal will be heard by a panel of three judges on the Kentucky Appellate Court. Attorney Thomas Clay said they won’t drag their feet on this case.

“Generally, these actions take precedence over anything else, so it will be an immediate decision,” Clay said.

He said if the court overturns the restraining order, the clinics would quickly shut down again.

“When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the clinics shut down immediately, so it would appear if they got an adverse ruling on the injunction relief they would close down pending further action at the appellate court level,” Clay said.

Perry has set a hearing for Wednesday morning, with potentially more days the rest of the week.

“I’m trying to accommodate the urgency of it and do everything else at the same time,” Perry said during Wednesday’s hearing.

No matter what the he decides, Butler said this case will keep being fought in the courts.

“Whatever side loses, this is going to continue to go up the ladder until the Kentucky Supreme Court decides,” Butler said.

A final ruling from those justices won’t come down for many months, and may never come down if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November saying there is no state right to abortion.

For now though, Kentucky’s elected judges will need to interpret the work of Kentucky’s elected lawmakers.

“The legislature has spoken, the question is did they speak constitutionally or is their speech unconstitutional,” Clay said.

The Kentucky Appellate Court Clerk has not received an appeal from the Attorney Generals office as of Thursday evening, but Daniel Cameron said they will seek relief.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.