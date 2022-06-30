Southern Indiana protesters organize ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s been five days since the decision to overturn Roe versus Wade came down from the Supreme Court.

Anger erupted all over the country, including in southern Indiana.

A crowd gathered outside Jeffersonville City Hall on Wednesday afternoon around the open trunk of a car, listening to people talk about Roe v. Wade.

The audience was made possible by two young women. Without protest organizers Effie Alexander and Kate Gesswine, there would be no place for these women to make their voices heard.

“There’s a lot of protests going on in Louisville, and I was like, ‘I want to go to one, but I can’t, because I’m in Jeff,’” Alexander said. “And it’s just kind of inconvenient to go over there. And also Kentucky protests don’t really help Indiana.”

“No one in our area absolutely agrees with us, and that is ok,” protester Natalie Fanella said. “We looked up the nearest protest. We wanted to come and support.”

Fanella, along with Lexi Blankenship and Trinity Rose, made the two hour trip from Corbin, Kentucky to attend the protest.

Because abortion is currently illegal in Kentucky, they said they want to support any surrounding state so that women can go somewhere safe.

“It’s a war on women,” Fanella said. “That’s what it is. Someone has to stand up and fight. And we women and our generation is definitely here.”

Towards the back of the crowd was a smaller group of people and signs huddled around a few pro-life counter-protesters.

“They say ‘my body, my choice,’ science for a very long time has said definitively that what’s inside her womb after conception is not her body,” Aaron Sabie, Soverign King Church Elder said. “It’s a human being with its own unique DNA.”

At one point, the pro-choice protesters stole Sabie’s group’s signs, which was met with cheers. The counter-protesters eventually left to the delight of the crowd.

While tempers did flare up a few times, and there was some shouting, the interactions were conflict-free besides the sign stealing.

A few of the protesters said it was their right to be able to express their opposing views.

