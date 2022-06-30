Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station

Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old baby girl at a gas station
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old baby girl at a gas station between the Russell and California neighborhoods.

The incident happened on Monday night just before 8 p.m., according to body cam video shared by LMPD’s social media page.

Officers Noah Cole and Nick Green were at a gas station at 18th and Broadway when a man rushed inside and told police a baby wasn’t breathing.

The two officers then run out to assist the family, performing back blows on the unconscious child until she began breathing and crying.

Police said baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Emma has since been taken home, where the family told police she is happy and healthy.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old...
VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station
The Smoketown Laundry and Community Center.
Louisville non-profit earns over $2 million in grants for Smoketown Community Center
Mia (left) and Max (right) are about two years old.
LMDC K9 unit helps crackdown on drugs
Joshua Jaynes
Breonna Taylor case: Firing of ex-LMPD detective upheld by judge