VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old baby girl at a gas station between the Russell and California neighborhoods.
The incident happened on Monday night just before 8 p.m., according to body cam video shared by LMPD’s social media page.
Officers Noah Cole and Nick Green were at a gas station at 18th and Broadway when a man rushed inside and told police a baby wasn’t breathing.
The two officers then run out to assist the family, performing back blows on the unconscious child until she began breathing and crying.
Police said baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Emma has since been taken home, where the family told police she is happy and healthy.
