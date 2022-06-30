Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash

By Bria Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama family says a car crash has changed their lives forever. One brother was killed in the crash, while a second is now fighting for his life.

Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller says she cannot imagine what the Bowen family is going through after a car crash took the life of one of their sons, Preston Bowen, and left another, Tanner Bowen, in critical condition.

Preston Bowen was a recent Sylacauga High School graduate.

Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car crash.(Sylacauga City Schools)

“His dad, Robert, said, ‘I don’t know how to say it otherwise. We’re just tore up,’” Eller told WBRC.

The Bowen family said the brothers were traveling along Coleman Bridge Road on Saturday when their vehicle crashed after leaving the roadway. Preston Bowen died on the scene, and Tanner Bowen was taken to a Birmingham hospital with critical injuries.

Eller says the family now has the daunting task of planning a funeral and staying at the hospital around the clock as Tanner Bowen recovers.

“His mom said... ‘I can’t even compartmentalize what I need to do for Preston.’ She said, ‘I can’t leave here.’ They had to finally make her leave yesterday to take a shower,” Eller said.

Eller says Tanner Bowen had been serving in the Army and came home last weekend to surprise his family.

“It’s pretty critical. They had to remove half his liver. They have packing in there right now. They need to go in to remove that. He’s had swelling on the brain. He had a stroke the other night. They don’t even know the extent of that. They can’t go in and do what they need to do until some of that swelling comes down. He’s going to have about nine surgeries,” Eller said.

The Bowen family lost one son, while another is now fighting for his life after a car crash.
The Bowen family lost one son, while another is now fighting for his life after a car crash.(Sylacauga City Schools)

So far, there’s no word on when Preston Bowen’s funeral will be. The family is having to stay in Birmingham at a hotel because Tanner Bowen’s care is so critical they need to be close by.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police...
Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout
Hadley Duvall, survivor
Woman raped by stepfather at 12 years old shares story, reacts to state’s abortion trigger law
According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
Calls came in just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting inside a home in the 4700 block of...
11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in south Louisville identified

Latest News

FULL INTERVIEW with UofL Men's Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne - Part 4
FULL INTERVIEW with UofL Men's Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne - Part 4
A crowd gathered outside Jeffersonville City Hall on Wednesday afternoon around the open trunk...
Southern Indiana protesters organize ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally
Emergency assistance calls related to empty gas tanks increase by 200% amid higher gas prices
Stranded drivers: Higher gas prices are leading to record calls for roadside assistance
“There are a lot of unknowns, a lot of ‘I don’t know’ in this,” Dr. Louis Monnig, an...
Louisville OBGYN calls Ky. law unclear on determining medically necessary abortions