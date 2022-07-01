Contact Troubleshooters
2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews identified

A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near...
A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near St. Matthews.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of two men dead who were found dead in an apartment near St. Matthews.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle on reports of two men found dead at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The coroner identified the victims as 21-year-old Gary Brown and 40-year-old Steven Curtis.

Early investigation revealed the two men died due to foul play, and their deaths are being treated as homicides.

LMPD said there are no arrests and investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

