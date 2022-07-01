Shooting and barricade situation in Allen, people advised to stay out of the area

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an “active situation” in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told our sister station WSAZ that deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant when the incident started earlier in the evening. As of 9:30 p.m., he said the suspect was still barricaded.

Hunt said the suspect opened fire when officers responded, he added that several officers have been taken to different hospitals around the region.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville characterized the situation as “very active” and are strongly advising people to steer clear of the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has confirmed that there was a shooting and that someone has barricaded themselves. Officials from ATF’s offices in Ashland and London are responding to the scene.

@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/8ljyvRMz8x — ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) July 1, 2022

WYMT has a reporter on the scene and we hope to have more details.

