Shooting and barricade situation in Allen, people advised to stay out of the area

Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
Police continue to investigate an active scene in downtown Allen, Ky.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an “active situation” in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told our sister station WSAZ that deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant when the incident started earlier in the evening. As of 9:30 p.m., he said the suspect was still barricaded.

Hunt said the suspect opened fire when officers responded, he added that several officers have been taken to different hospitals around the region.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville characterized the situation as “very active” and are strongly advising people to steer clear of the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has confirmed that there was a shooting and that someone has barricaded themselves. Officials from ATF’s offices in Ashland and London are responding to the scene.

WYMT has a reporter on the scene and we hope to have more details.

