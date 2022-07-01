Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Behind the Forecast: The science of sunrises

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Each morning and evening (when it’s not cloudy or raining) the sky puts on a show. Have you ever wondered why?

Sunlight hits a molecule in the atmosphere and scattering occurs, dispatching some of the light’s wavelengths in different directions. Oxygen and Nitrogen, two of the main components in our atmosphere, are small compared to the wavelengths of light, which causes them to scatter the shortest wavelengths best (blue and purple).

Our sky is blue due to Rayleigh scattering. Rayleigh scattering is dependent upon the wavelength of sunlight. When the sun is directly overhead, light scattering is at its maximum, and a bright blue is seen. At sunrise and sunset, the wavelength of visible light increases, causing us to see more red.

Large pollutions of particles in the lower atmosphere mute and muddy the colors of sunrise because they absorb more light and scatter all the wavelengths more or less equally.

We see brighter sunsets in the fall and winter particularly, especially in the Eastern half of the country, because the air along the path of the sun rays tends to be dryer and cleaner.

Clouds snag the last red-orange rays of sunset and the first lights of sunrise and reflect them to the ground. The best sunsets occur in skies with upper and mid-level clouds like altocumulus and cirrus clouds, NOAA reports.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
The family of 28-year-old Taylor Raye Fegett who died in a rollover crash just off the Gene...
‘Her memory will go on’: Family of woman who died in Gene Snyder crash speaks
Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old...
VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station
A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near...
Police: 2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews

Latest News

Plankton's reaction to the sun may inadvertently create clouds.
Behind the Forecast: How plankton create clouds
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, July 1, 2022
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
FORECAST: Scattered storms for July 4th weekend
WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast update.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning, July 1st, 2022