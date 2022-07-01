Celebrate Fourth of July at these events across WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s no shortage of events celebrating the Fourth of July across the Louisville-area and Southern Indiana.

Here’s a list of events to celebrate Independence Day, featuring fireworks, live music, food and more:

Locust Grove Independence Day/Summer at the Farm

561 Blankenbaker Ln, Louisville

Saturday 1 p.m.

Historic Locust Grove is celebrating on Saturday, the anniversary of when the Continental Congress officially voted for its freedom from Great Britain, landmark officials said. The free event will feature walkthroughs, interpreter portrayals and a reading of the Declaration of Independence, among other interactive events. Locust Grove said food trucks will be on site, or lunches can be brought in for a picnic on the grounds.

Independence Day Thunder Over Shively

6605 Lower Hunters Trace, Shively

July 2 - 1 p.m.

The E-Z Duz It Center is hosting an event for the whole family, featuring dunking booths, bounce houses and games, as well as a silent auction. Food and snacks will be available for purchase leading up to the big firework show. The event is free, but a suggested donation of $1 will be accepted.

Louisville Chorus Fanfare for the Fourth

4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

July 2 - 3 p.m.

Louisville Chorus will perform a musical historic retrospective at Beargrass Christian Church. Tickets are $23 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $5 for students. Admission free for Cultural Pass holders. Click or tap here for more information.

Riverview Independence Festival

Riverview Park, 8202 Greenwood Road, Louisville

July 2 - 5 p.m.

The Riverview Independence Festival features live music, food, drinks and fireworks. Live musical performances include Sheryl Rouse and the Unlimited Show Band, J.D. Shelburne and Appalatin.

City of Madison Firework Extravaganza

Madison Riverfront, Madison, Ind.

July 2 - 10 p.m.

The City of Madison will shoot off fireworks as the finale of Day 1 of the Madison Regatta.

Crescent Hill Fourth of July

301 South Peterson Avenue, Louisville

July 3 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., July 4 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Crescent Hill neighborhood is celebrating the Fourth of July with two days of fun. The celebrations will include food, beverages, cake and prize wheels, a kid zone with inflatables and more. There will also be a auction and raffle for items such as Pappy Van Winkle, unique bourbon items, sports tickets and more.

Veterans Club Fourth of July Celebration

2800 West Main Street, Louisville

July 3 - 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live music, food, and activities including a cornhole tournament will take place at the free celebration, reaching Veterans and first responders within West Louisville. Everyone is welcome to join in at the event.

New Albany Shoreline Independence Day Celebration

2200 East Main Street. New Albany

July 3 - 6 p.m.

The City of New Albany is set to host its annual Shoreline Independence Day Celebration on July 3, featuring local food vendors, music, and family friendly fun with fireworks to follow.

St. Matthews Independence Day 5K

3515 Grandview Avenue, St. Matthews

July 4 - 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The St. Matthews community will be hosting its annual Independence Day 5K race, starting and ending at St. Matthews Baptist Church. Walkers are welcome, and awards and prizes will be presented following the race. To register, click or tap here.

Waterfront Park Fourth of July

Waterfront Park, Louisville

July 4 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.

This Fourth of July event at the Great Lawn and Harbor Lawn will feature family-friendly activities such as face painting, balloon art, bounce houses. Food trucks will be on location along with free musical entertainment. The grand finale fireworks display is scheduled to take place over the Ohio River at 9:45 p.m.

Paristown Fourth of July

720 Brent Street, Louisville

July 4 - 5 p.m.

Live music and food will present at Paristown’s Fourth of July celebration, featuring The Crashers performing at Christy’s Garden. Fireworks display to begin around 9:45 p.m. One child under 10 per ticketed adult get free admission. Purchase tickets online here.

Fort Knox Fourth of July Celebration

Brooks Field, Fort Knox

July 4 - 6 p.m.

Fort Knox hosts a Fourth of July celebration with bounce houses, family activities, live music and more. A Salute to the Nation will include firing of 51 cannon rounds, one for each state and one for the six U.S. territories at 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Louisville Slugger Field Firework Extravaganza

401 East Main Street, Louisville

July 4 - 7 p.m.

The Louisville Bats will take on the St. Paul Saints at Slugger Field. Game begins at 7:05 p.m., with fireworks to follow after the game. Get your tickets here.

Oldham County Fireworks Over the Park

1551 KY-393, La Grange

July 4 - 10 p.m.

Free fireworks show taking place at Wendell Moore Park, officials said bring a chair or blanket!

