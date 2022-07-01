Contact Troubleshooters
First Kentuckian Invited to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - He doesn’t care how the sausage is made, only how many he can eat in one sitting.

Bartley Weaver has been in the competitive eating game for three years.

“My first professional competitive beaten competition was in Owensboro, Kentucky at a barbecue fest,” Weaver said.

Now, he’s moving on to the big leagues, participating in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.

“Most recently I’ve done the World Tamale Eating Championship, the World Bratwurst Eating Championship, the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championship,” Weaver said, “So I’m tuned up and ready to go for July 4.”

Weaver is currently ranked number 16 in the world for competitive eating, as well as being a professional body builder.

“It’s definitely both extremes of each but I just use them to my advantage. You know, offseason I’m eating more so I need more calories anyway,” Weaver explained, “Bodybuilding time, I need less food, so let’s put the food challenges on hold for a second.”

Of the two, Weaver says professional eating is one of the most mentally challenging sports he’s participated in.

“You know, I played college football, have done this, done that. But, you have to fight past the flavor fatigue,” Weaver said, “When your jaw’s getting tired, you got to keep on. When you don’t want to swallow and keep drinking water, you got to keep pushing.”

Weaver will be the first Kentuckian to compete in the contest.

“I know, there’s a lot of wild Kentuckians around here. They like to eat, but somehow I’m the first person to push the limits. I’ve got to make everybody proud,” Weaver said.

Weaver says he’s grateful just to be invited.

“Going into this contest, I would like to break the top 10. I’m blessed with the opportunity just to be there being on stage, but I’m definitely going to try to beat a few people that are ranked ahead of me.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

First Kentuckian Invited to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
