FORECAST: A few storm chances for the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms possible tonight

Sunday afternoon and evening looks mainly dry

Most areas will be dry for Independence Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers and storms are possible tonight, but some areas will avoid the rain. Showers pick back up in the predawn hours Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.

After a chance of morning showers and storms Sunday morning, the afternoon looks dry for most. Still an isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the 80s and near 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy and dry for most on Sunday night. This could be the best night for fireworks. Lows will be in the 60s and low 70s.

The 4th of July will be hot and humid with only a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Get ready to feel the heat with highs in the upper 80s and 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered storms are possible at times next week, but it remains to be seen if any larger complexes of storms coming from the Midwest will take aim at our area. We need the rain as many in Central Kentucky are in a moderate drought!

