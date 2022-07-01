Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Most will stay dry Sunday and Monday… but not all

Most of WAVE Country avoids any additional rainfall overnight.
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain chances Sunday morning
  • Sunday afternoon and evening looks mainly dry
  • Most areas will be dry for Independence Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of WAVE Country avoids any additional rainfall overnight. Showers pick back up in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning.

Lows will be in the 70s. After a chance of morning showers and storms Sunday morning, the afternoon looks dry for most. Still an isolated storm cannot be ruled out.

Highs will be in the 80s and near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy and dry for most on Sunday night. This could be the best night for fireworks. Lows will be in the 60s and low 70s.

The 4th of July will be hot and humid with only a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Get ready to feel the heat with highs in the upper 80s and 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered storms are possible at times next week, but it remains to be seen if any larger complexes of storms coming from the Midwest will take aim at our area. We need the rain as many in Central Kentucky are in a moderate drought!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

