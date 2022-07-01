FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms through the hot holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers and storms develop overnight with an approaching front

Sweltering heat and high humidity through the weekend

Rounds of rain and hot temperatures for the new week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Friday night. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

As a cold front dips down into the region, it will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in Saturday’s forecast. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong with damaging winds.

Highs Saturday will rise into the 80s.

It will be a cloudy Saturday evening, with additional scattered thunderstorms potentially developing after midnight. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

With the front stalling out across parts of the Ohio Valley, we’ll keep a scattered thunderstorm chance in the forecast each day.

A typical summertime pattern with highs near 90 and afternoon/evening scattered thunderstorms. A perfect time to have the WAVE Weather App!

