FORECAST: Scattered storms for July 4th weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered PM thunderstorms today; rounds of rain through the holiday weekend

SEVERE THREAT: Strong winds possible with some thunderstorms Saturday

JULY 4th: Hot, humid with scattered storms possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds is in Friday’s forecast as temperatures climb into the 90s once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast tonight. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

As a cold front dips down into the region, it will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in Saturday’s forecast. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong with damaging winds. Highs tomorrow will rise into the 80s.

Cloudy Saturday evening, with additional scattered thunderstorms potentially developing after midnight.

Rounds of rain remain in the forecast through next week as several systems track through the region.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.