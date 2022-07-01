Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officers who saved newborn say they were just doing their job

Officers Noah Cole (left) and Nick Greene (right) are being honored after saving a baby who was...
Officers Noah Cole (left) and Nick Greene (right) are being honored after saving a baby who was not breathing on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two LMPD officers were at the right place at the right time and were able to save the life of a newborn baby. Now, those officers are being recognized for their heroic efforts.

LMPD Officer Noah Cole’s body cam caught it all Monday night at a gas station on 18th and Broadway.

Officers Cole and Nick Greene followed a man who said he needed help. His seven-day-old baby wasn’t breathing.

“There was a little language barrier between us,” Greene said. “He said ‘my baby, no bueno,’ that means ‘my baby, no good.’”

Greene performed back blows on the unconscious baby until she began breathing and crying.

He said his heart was racing the entire time.

“We are trained to keep calm, level headed,” Greene said. “When she started screaming, that was a sign of relief. It was like, we are getting oxygen to the brain, that was the ultimate sign on relief.”

Greene, who is also a father, was especially relieved.

Baby Emma was taken to the hospital for evaluation. She is doing good and is happy and healthy.

The two officers are just glad the parents saw their police car that day and came in for help.

“Something we took an oath to do, protect and serve, part of the job,” Cole said.

A job that will never be forgotten by this family.

