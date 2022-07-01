Man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Montgomery Street, according to LMPD Major Mindy Vance.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late teens to early 20s who had been shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

