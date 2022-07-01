Contact Troubleshooters
Master P, Hercy Miller host birthday party for 2-year-old girl injured in shooting

Master P, entertainment mogul and hip hop artist, along with his son, Hercy Miller, hosted a...
Master P, entertainment mogul and hip hop artist, along with his son, Hercy Miller, hosted a private birthday party for Ocean Robertson at the Louisville Zoo on Thursday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville community gathered to celebrate the birthday of a 2-year-old girl who was severely injured in a shooting back in 2020.

Master P, entertainment mogul and hip hop artist, along with his son, Hercy Miller, hosted a private birthday party for Ocean Robertson at the Louisville Zoo on Thursday.

The event was the first party family and friends held for baby Ocean since she was shot in December 2020.

During the incident, Ocean was inside a car on West Oak Street with her mother, Fa’Quansa Ancrum, also known as Molly, when shots were fired.

Ancrum died following the shooting, and Ocean was sent to the hospital in serious condition. She has been slowly recovering since the incident, but suffers from chronic health conditions and requires continuous care.

“This is a great feeling today, seeing the progress how she’s constantly fighting and growing and getting better,” Master P said. “It’s just a blessing.”

Hercy Miller, UofL basketball walk-on, brought several Louisville Cardinal basketball teammates to celebrate Ocean’s birthday.

Louisville non-violence advocate Christopher 2X helped organize the event with his Game Changers organization and Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

