Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Multiple horses killed in large barn fire in Henry County, Ky.

Fire crews in Henry County were sent to a large barn fire on Thursday night where multiple...
Fire crews in Henry County were sent to a large barn fire on Thursday night where multiple horses died.(Bobby Wayne Smith/Viewer Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews in Henry County were sent to a large barn fire on Thursday night where multiple horses died.

According to Campbellsburg Fire Chief David Noe, crews were sent to the fully involved barn fire in the 700 block of Pendleton Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters with Campbellsburg Fire, Lake Jericho Fire and New Castle fire worked to extinguish the blazes engulfing a barn with exposure to a large house, propane tank and multiple horse trailers.

Noe said LaGrange Fire was requested for additional tankers, as well as Bedford Fire and Ballardsville Fire for extra assistance due to the heat. The scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

A total of six engines, eight tankers and around 40 firefighters responded to the scene, Noe confirmed.

Ten horses were within the barn at the time, but officials said only one horse survived.

Noe said there were no injuries to any firefighters or civilians in the incident.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting
A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near...
2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews identified
The family of 28-year-old Taylor Raye Fegett who died in a rollover crash just off the Gene...
‘Her memory will go on’: Family of woman who died in Gene Snyder crash speaks
Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old...
VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station

Latest News

Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting
A Jefferson County circuit judge paused Kentucky's abortion bans Thursday morning, making...
ACLU request for restraining order on Ky. abortion ban granted
“I know, there’s a lot of wild Kentuckians around here. They like to eat, but somehow I’m the...
Bowling Green man invited to ESPN’s hot dog eating contest
One of Madison, Indiana’s favorite summer events is making its way back to the Ohio River...
Preparations underway for 72nd annual Madison Regatta