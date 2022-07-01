Neighbors heard screams following double homicide at apartment near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Those living at Steeplecrest Circles, an apartment near St. Matthews, said the double shooting Thursday night is enough to shake them up about their apartment complex.

“Normally, we go for walks, we leave our door unlocked,” neighbor Rebekah Duvall said. “Not a big deal. It was just a little unsettling. You never know who could walk into the complex. It was a little, like surreal. Because that kind of stuff doesn’t always happen in your backyard. So it was just a little overwhelming.”

Officers responded to an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle on reports of two men found dead at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The coroner identified the victims as 21-year-old Gary Brown and 40-year-old Steven Curtis.

Early investigation revealed the two men died due to foul play and their deaths are being treated as homicides.

”We saw this woman come out of her apartment, just screaming,” Duvall said. “Blood-curdling screaming. So we watched for a little bit. Then we took our dog and went on a walk just to see what was going on.”

Duvall said the woman was screaming at a man and her friends were trying to console her. About two hours later, around 10:30 p.m., Duvall said the scene got more chaotic.

Another neighbor said he heard screaming Thursday afternoon too.

“I noticed some scuffling and yelling last night,” Roger Bustamante said. “Then, a lot of people were outside, meandering around. So I decided to go and check it out. Scary. You know, It’s just taken me back.”

”By two hours, there was, I mean detective cars rolling up, at least four of them,” Duvall said. “15 police cars, two coroner vans rolled up, everything,”

LMPD said there are no arrests and the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

