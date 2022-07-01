Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

‘Pink Tax’ on feminine hygiene products, diapers ends in Louisiana

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from...
Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.(CNN)
By Bria Gremillion and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The “Pink Tax” exemption state law went into effect July 1, according to WAFB.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins and panty liners are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

“Ending the tax puts more money in the pockets of women and families who will spend that money in our economy, and it has a significant impact in the pockets of low-income families,” Michelle Erenberg with LIFT Louisiana told WAFB in a previous report.

The bill passed without opposition and carries a $9 million price tag.

Proponents have consistently argued that other essentials like food and water are exempted from state sales taxing, so these essentials should be too.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure were killed...
Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting
A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near...
2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews identified
The family of 28-year-old Taylor Raye Fegett who died in a rollover crash just off the Gene...
‘Her memory will go on’: Family of woman who died in Gene Snyder crash speaks
Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old...
VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems
Savannah the kitten makes recovery after suffering severe burns
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
Govs meet with President Joe Biden in effort to protect abortion access
Governors meet with President Joe Biden in effort to protect abortion access nationwide
4-week-old kitten pulled from Las Vegas dumpster fire