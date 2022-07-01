Police: 2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near St. Matthews, officials confirm.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle on reports of two men found dead at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Early investigation revealed the two men, in their late 20s to early 30s, died due to foul play and their deaths are being treated as homicides.

LMPD said there are no arrests and investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

