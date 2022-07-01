Preparations underway for 72nd annual Madison Regatta

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One of Madison, Indiana’s favorite summer events is making its way back to the Ohio River during the Fourth of July weekend.

The 72nd annual Madison Regatta will be taking place from July 1 through July 3 at Madison’s Riverfront Park.

Scheduled events include various hydroplane races, including the APBA Gold Cup and the Indiana Governor’s Cup. The weekend also features live music as part of the Roostertail Music Festival.

Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $40 to $75.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

