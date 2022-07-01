Contact Troubleshooters
Roadwork to close I-65 South just past Kennedy Bridge

This is the exit drivers will be forced onto starting July 5th
This is the exit drivers will be forced onto starting July 5th
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers hitting the road for the holiday weekend may face a surprise coming back into Louisville.

I-65 South will be closed just past the Kennedy bridge starting Tuesday night at 10 p.m.

Traffic will be slowed down for sure, as three lanes of I-65 are going to condense down into one.

But the detour will keep drivers on the interstate the whole time, hopefully making this a quick detour.

“It was carrying a large coil of steel, it literally came off the truck and bounced down the interstate,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 Spokesman Jim Hannah said.

That steel coil created a series of serious potholes on the bridge, damaging the road and the concrete beams underneath.

“Every time it bounced, it created a hole in the bridge,” Hannah said.

The damage is already behind a closed off section of I-65. But starting Tuesday night, the whole section of the road will be shut down for 48 construction days. The detour is simple.

Drivers will be forced onto the exit ramp toward Jefferson Street. That actually joins up with traffic from I-64 and I-71, so drivers will just need to merge left and will continue onto I-65 again.

(Story continues below)

I-65 South will be closed just past the Kennedy bridge starting Tuesday night at 10 p.m.
I-65 South will be closed just past the Kennedy bridge starting Tuesday night at 10 p.m.

“We worked hard with our contractors to come up with an engineering plan to keep this closure as short as possible,” Hannah said. “Part of that was using this collector ramp to divert traffic around that section of the closed bridge.”

There will be other construction closures on various ramps in the Spaghetti Junction, but they close at 7 p.m. and will reopen by 6 a.m. The repairs will be billed to the trucking company that lost the steel coil.

“Once we get the bill from the contractor, we’ll submit it to the trucking company,” Hannah said.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

