Sen. Rand Paul addresses constituents at Bullitt County town hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Paul was on the road across Kentucky, stopping first in Mt. Washington.

Paul talked to Kentuckians in Bullitt County about the happenings in Washington and locally.

One thing that’s affecting people no matter what part of the country they’re in is inflation, an important topic for those who showed up to the town hall meeting on Friday.

A few of them asked Paul about why he thinks inflation has increased and what he thinks needs to be done.

Paul wants people to first understand where inflation is coming from.

”Inflation is not a mystery,” Paul said. ”Inflation comes from the government spending too much, borrowing too much, and the Federal Reserve floods the economy with money to buy that debt.”

Paul said he believes the Federal Reserve needs additional oversight.

He also spoke about the bipartisan gun reform bill that recently passed through the senate.

14 Republicans, including Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, voted with Democrats in favor of it.

Paul voted against it, but he said he wasn’t totally opposed.

He said he would, however, have liked to see a few changes. For example, the manner in which people are deemed dangerous under red-flag laws without fair representation in court, especially when it comes to prohibiting domestic abusers from purchasing firearms.

”I could have been for the bill if some of the amendments or changes would have been voted on or passed,” Paul said. “But no amendments were allowed. I think that’s one of the mistakes in the senate is they don’t ever allow amendments to make the legislation stronger.”

The rest of the bill would enhance background checks, provide millions of dollars for mental health resources and make harsher penalties for buying guns for those who aren’t allowed to purchase themselves.

