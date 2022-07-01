Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Third Ga. child this year dies after being left in a hot car

Travel will be up for the holiday weekend amid concerns airlines won't be able to handle it. (Source: CNN/KPTV/SPACEX/ KCAL/KCBS/DELTA AIRLINES/ADOBE IMAGE)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIELSVILLE, Ga. - A child has died after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Madison County – at least the third in Georgia and ninth nationwide this year.

The latest one in Georgia was discovered Thursday after authorities responded to a Walgreens parking lot after receiving a call about a 12-month-old child that had been found unresponsive in a vehicle. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

Authorities said the mother was a Walgreens employee inside the store for an undetermined amount of time before she discovered the child in the vehicle.

Georgia ranks sixth in the nation with a total of at least 43 child hot car deaths since 1993, according to Kids and Car Safety, an organization funded by State Farm Insurance.

More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars since 1990 and at least 7,300 survived with varying types and severities of injuries, according to data collected by Kids and Car Safety.

Safety tips for parents and caregivers

Create simple habits to help keep your child safe:

  • Place the child’s diaper bag or item in the front passenger seat as a visual cue that the child is with you.
  • Make it a habit of opening the back door every time you park to ensure no one is left behind. To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without in the back seat (employee badge, laptop, phone, handbag, etc.)
  • Ask your child care provider to call you right away if your child hasn’t arrived as scheduled.
  • Clearly announce and confirm who is getting each child out of the vehicle. Miscommunication can lead to thinking someone else removed the child.

Make sure children cannot get into a parked car:

  • Keep vehicles locked at all times, especially in the garage or driveway. Ask neighbors and visitors to do the same.
  • Never leave car keys within reach of children.
  • Use childproofing knob covers and door alarms to prevent children from exiting your home unnoticed.
  • Teach children to honk the horn or turn on hazard lights if they become stuck inside a car.
  • If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area carefully, even if they’re locked.
MORE | Kemp keeping Ga. gas tax on hold through summer

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WGCL

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Three officers, one K-9 killed in Floyd County shooting
A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near...
2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews identified
According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Early investigation revealed the two men died due to foul play, and their deaths are being...
Neighbors heard screams following double homicide at apartment near St. Matthews
Police are investigating after a man dies in a crash on Preston Highway near the Audubon...
Police: Man dies in two-vehicle crash on Preston Highway

Latest News

Police Tape
LMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after 'altercation' in California neighborhood
Juvenile shot in Park Hill neighborhood, LMPD investigating
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, July 2nd, 2022
Around 11:50 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to the 300 block of West Lansing on...
3 hospitalized in Wilder Park shooting; police investigating
Dmitri Crumes has been charged in connection to the death of 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes in...
Louisville man charged in connection to 2021 homicide in Algonquin