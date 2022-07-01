Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez honored with Gracie Award for investigative work

WAVE News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez received a Gracie Award for her investigative feature: Bailed Out to Abuse.
WAVE News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez received a Gracie Award for her investigative feature: Bailed Out to Abuse.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Women across the country were recognized and honored for their achievements in media and entertainment at the 2022 Gracie Awards held last week in New York.

WAVE News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez was a Gracie Award recipient for her investigative feature: Bailed Out to Abuse.

The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media, recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and acknowledge inspirational contributions to the industry.

Martinez’s story focused on a woman who feared for her life after her abuser was blindly bonded out of jail by The Bail Project, a national nonprofit organization with a chapter in Louisville that pays bail and operates “for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence.”

The story was the only story to win nationally in its category, Local Television Investigative Feature.

For more information about the Alliance for Women in Media, click or tap here.

