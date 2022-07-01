With shelter at capacity, LMAS waives adoption and redemption fees

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to reduce the number of dogs and cats in its kennel, Louisville Metro Animal Services is waiving adoption fees and redemption fees for unclaimed pets.

LMAS said as the city’s only open shelter for stray animals, it is operating a maximum capacity and is trying to be proactive in reducing the kennel population by finding homes for the animals.

Shelter officials say they have taken in 850 more dogs and cats in 2022 compared to 2021. That number is expected to grow over the July 4 holiday weekend.

“We’re asking the public to help us remain a shelter that doesn’t euthanize homeless pets simply because we are out of room,” said Ashley Book, interim shelter director. “Right now, our priority is reuniting stray pets and their owners, and finding homes for the high number of adoptable shelter dogs and cats sitting in our kennels. We expect a high volume of pets to be turned over to LMAS over this long holiday weekend because we know fireworks and pets do not mix well.”

Help is requested from adopters, fosters, rescue partners, rescue organizations. LMAS is waiving all adoption fees, and all adoptable pets have been vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The shelter is seeking both new and existing fosters because fostering helps free up kennel space. Approved adopters can also foster-to-adopt select adoptable dogs.

While adoption fees are waived there is still a review and approval process. Jefferson County residents must also purchase a one-year, renewable pet license, which is a requirement of the Louisville Animal Ordinance.

The LMAS Animal House Adoption Center is located at 3516 Newburg Road. Walk-ins are welcome from Noon-6 p.m. daily. If your lost pet has been turned into LMAS, you can claim it at Monday-Saturday from Noon-6 p.m., at the LMAS Harshaw Family Foundation Shelter, located at 3528 Newburg Road.

The redemption fees are being waived through July 6, but only for pet owners with no previous violations, and cover microchipping, licensing and vaccination fees. Court fees will not be waived. LMAS says it will work with pet owners that have an outstanding balance and wish to reclaim their pet.

If you would like to see some of the adoptable or stray pets currently at the LMAS shelter, click here.

