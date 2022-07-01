Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

With shelter at capacity, LMAS waives adoption and redemption fees

In an effort to reduce the number of dogs and cats in its kennel, Louisville Metro Animal...
In an effort to reduce the number of dogs and cats in its kennel, Louisville Metro Animal Services is waiving adoption fees and redemption fees for unclaimed pets.(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to reduce the number of dogs and cats in its kennel, Louisville Metro Animal Services is waiving adoption fees and redemption fees for unclaimed pets.

LMAS said as the city’s only open shelter for stray animals, it is operating a maximum capacity and is trying to be proactive in reducing the kennel population by finding homes for the animals.

Shelter officials say they have taken in 850 more dogs and cats in 2022 compared to 2021. That number is expected to grow over the July 4 holiday weekend.

“We’re asking the public to help us remain a shelter that doesn’t euthanize homeless pets simply because we are out of room,” said Ashley Book, interim shelter director. “Right now, our priority is reuniting stray pets and their owners, and finding homes for the high number of adoptable shelter dogs and cats sitting in our kennels. We expect a high volume of pets to be turned over to LMAS over this long holiday weekend because we know fireworks and pets do not mix well.”

Help is requested from adopters, fosters, rescue partners, rescue organizations. LMAS is waiving all adoption fees, and all adoptable pets have been vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The shelter is seeking both new and existing fosters because fostering helps free up kennel space. Approved adopters can also foster-to-adopt select adoptable dogs.

While adoption fees are waived there is still a review and approval process. Jefferson County residents must also purchase a one-year, renewable pet license, which is a requirement of the Louisville Animal Ordinance.

The LMAS Animal House Adoption Center is located at 3516 Newburg Road. Walk-ins are welcome from Noon-6 p.m. daily. If your lost pet has been turned into LMAS, you can claim it at Monday-Saturday from Noon-6 p.m., at the LMAS Harshaw Family Foundation Shelter, located at 3528 Newburg Road.

The redemption fees are being waived through July 6, but only for pet owners with no previous violations, and cover microchipping, licensing and vaccination fees. Court fees will not be waived. LMAS says it will work with pet owners that have an outstanding balance and wish to reclaim their pet.

If you would like to see some of the adoptable or stray pets currently at the LMAS shelter, click here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Judge sets $10 million cash bond, new hearing date for suspect in Floyd Co. murder case
Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting
A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near...
2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews identified
The family of 28-year-old Taylor Raye Fegett who died in a rollover crash just off the Gene...
‘Her memory will go on’: Family of woman who died in Gene Snyder crash speaks
Louisville Metro Police shared dramatic video of two officers who helped save a seven-day-old...
VIDEO: Louisville police save unconscious 7-day-old baby at gas station

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near...
2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews identified
Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Montgomery Street in the...
Man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood; police investigating
Master P, entertainment mogul and hip hop artist, along with his son, Hercy Miller, hosted a...
Master P, Hercy Miller host birthday party for 2-year-old girl injured in shooting
The family of the 28-year-old who died in a rollover crash just off the Gene Snyder spoke about...
‘Her memory will go on’: Family of woman who died in Gene Snyder crash speaks