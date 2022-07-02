Contact Troubleshooters
3 hospitalized in Wilder Park shooting; police investigating



By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood late Friday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to the 300 block of West Lansing on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

Officers found 2 people, a man and a woman whose ages are unknown, who had been shot at the location. Another man was found who had been grazed by a bullet, police said.

Early investigation revealed the three people were outside when an unknown person began shooting. Police said the person then left the scene.

All three people were taken to the hospital, where they are all expected to survive.

LMPD said there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.




