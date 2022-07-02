31 decomposed bodies, cremated remains discovered during Clark County funeral home investigation

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jeffersonville are investigating conditions of a Clark County funeral home.

According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville on Friday.

Investigators discovered 31 dead bodies, some of which were in advanced stages of decomposition. Officials also found the “post-cremation remains” of 16 people, according to a release.

All decedents were taken to the Clark County Coroner’s office to be identified.

Police are working with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police, the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Clark County Emergency Management, the Clark County Health Department, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in the investigation.

Anyone who entrusted the care of a loved one at the Lankford Funeral Home and has concerns and/or information is asked to contact the Office of the Clark County Coroner at 812-285-6282.

To report additional information regarding potential criminal conduct, please contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

