Boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood dies at hospital

(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Police Department advised on Sunday that a boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood Saturday morning has died from his injuries.

Around 3:50 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Officers found a boy had been shot. EMS took the boy to University Hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

The victim’s age and name has not been released at this time. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

